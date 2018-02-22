Milan handed boost as Valencia striker might leave in the coming weeks

AC Milan will want to add more fire power to their roster but they will have to wait for the UEFA FFP sanctions first. One name that has been linked to the club is Simone Zaza. Here is what Valencia president Anil Murthy had to say on the matter to Superdeporte:



" Zaza? He is happy at Valencia. Everyone is happy here since we help players be comfortable here. Even so, things change quickly in football. Let's see...".



Zaza scored 13 goals last season in La Liga.