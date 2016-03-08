Milan have the youngest starting line-up of all Europe’s top 5 leagues

Italy is flushed with fresh faced young players at the moment. With the likes of Zaniolo and Kean making big impacts both on the domestic and international scene, it seems the future of Italian football is looking bright once more.



But no team has invested and trusted in youth so much as Gattuso’s Milan side. In 2019 Milan have the youngest average age in their starting line-up as any team across Europe’s top 5 leagues. With an average age of just 24 years and 88 days, and with no player over 30 regularly featuring in the starting line-up, Milan can feel proud that not only have they been able to blood youth, they have done so with almost unwavering success, after finding great form domestically.



Milan regularly boast a starting line-up with 5 players under the age of 25, including Paqueta (21), Piatek (23), Kessie (22), Bakayoko(24), and Donnarumma (20). And Suso and Calhonoglu are only 25 themselves.

So it would appear that future is bright not just for Italy, but also for Milan



