Milan, here's how much Higuain loan deal costed
15 October at 14:25Figures have emerged that suggest as to how much AC Milan shelled out in an attempt to sign Gonzalo Higuain on a loan deal last summer.
Higuain was loaned out to the rossoneri in the summer of 2018 as part of the deal that saw Leonardo Bonucci return to Juve and Mattia Caldara join Milan. After the spell at Milan failed, Higuain was loaned to Chelsea and that move didn't go down too well too.
The Calcio e Finanza portal has analyzed the budget of Juventus and from it, they have analysed how much the Rossoneri paid out for the 6 months of loan for the Argentine striker.
The bianconeri have registered revenues of 10.208 million euros from Milan and to this number the salary paid by the Rossoneri to Pipita should also be added to know the total cost of the whole deal.
From Chelsea instead, Juve has collected 7,841 million, for a total of 18.049 million. This figure includes the wage that the former Real Madrid earned at Stamford Bridge.
Higuain was linked with a Juve exit this summer too. But he stayed and has been in good form for the Old Lady. He has scored against Inter and Napoli this season, also scoring against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League.
