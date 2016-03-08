Milan, here was Giampaolo's first choice to strengthen the club's attack
28 November at 18:15Former Milan coach Marco Giampaolo’s first choice to strengthen the Rossoneri’s attack was Fabio Quagliarella, according to a report from today’s paper edition of the Rome based newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the former Sampdoria coach wanted to sign the 36-year-old Italian striker, who won the capocannoniere award last season for scoring 26 goals in 37 league appearances for the Ligurian side under Giampaolo. However, the Milanese club’s management refused to entertain the idea, citing Quagliarella’s older age as a reason not to acquire him.
Giampaolo guided the Rossoneri for the first seven league games of this season but struggled to settle in Milan. The club only won three games out of the seven, losing the other four. His lacklustre start to the season saw the Rossoneri fall dangerously low down the table, prompting the club to dismiss him and replace him with former Fiorentina coach Stefano Pioli.
