Milan, Hernandez not for sale at €50 million
22 January at 16:50Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are not willing to sell star left-back Theo Hernandez even for €50 million, as per Sportmediaset cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 22-year-old has joined the Milan-based club in the summer transfer window from Spanish giants Real Madrid for just €20 million.
However, after putting in a number of star performances, Milan’s hierarchy now sees Hernandez—who has been attracting interest from a number of clubs in Europe—as unsellable and will not allow the player to leave even for €50 million.
