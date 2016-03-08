Milan, Hernandez’s value now close to €50 million

11 December at 15:50
Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s left-back Theo Hernandez has seen his value increased with series of impressive performances in the recent past.

The 22-year-old has joined the Milan-based club in the summer transfer window from Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid for a reported transfer fee of just €20 million.

As per the latest development, Hernandez’s value is now ranges between €45 to €50 million, largely because of series of more than decent performances for his current club in the ongoing campaign.

