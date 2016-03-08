Milan hierarchy unsure of inexperienced Giampaolo: report
09 September at 10:40Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are seemingly unsure whether manager Marco Giampaolo is the right man to take the club back to the UEFA Champions League.
The Rossoneri started their rebuilding process after turbulent times in the recent past which saw them losing a spot in the UEFA Europa League following Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules breach.
The philosophy which was adopted by the Milan-based outfit was to buy young potential stars and build the team around them.
However, as per Corriere della Sera, the club hierarchy is not sure whether the 52-year-old will be able to complete the job.
The report stated that even though Giampaolo is an experienced manager in Italy, but Milan is his first big club and therefore he might not have the time or patience that he would have had at other clubs to succeed.
