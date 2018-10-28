Milan, Higuain calls for unity ahead of Sampdoria clash

28 October at 15:15
AC Milan will face Sampdoria today at the San Siro and the Rossoneri will look to bounce back from a defeat against Inter in the derby and Betis in the Europa League. One of the leaders of the team Gonzalo Higuain called on the team to be united on his Instagram profile today.

"Go guys...All together!!! Never give up!!! We are all waiting for you at the San Siro," Higuain said ahead of the very important match for the team, but above all Gennaro Gattuso, whose position is reportedly at risk.

 

