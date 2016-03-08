Milan, Higuain defends himself after dismissal vs Juventus

14 November at 18:30
Gonzalo Higuain was sent off at San Siro on Sunday evening, when AC Milan suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of Juventus. Higuain missed a penalty earlier in the match and was sent off in the second half.
 
Speaking to Valerio Staffelli of Canale 5, Higuain tried to explain his interaction with the referee: “It happened like that ... I am a person with this character.”
 
“Lashed by Gattuso? No, but I am very happy that I received affection from the Milan fans, clubs and comrades, which makes you proud.
 
Higuain was also awarded the Tapiro d’Oro (Golden Tapir) award from Canale 5, an satirical award given to celebrities and famous big names in Italy who have been humiliated in some way. Higuain received a Golden Tapir whilst at Juventus, and when asked about it, responded “In Turin, it was fun and I started scoring.”
 
