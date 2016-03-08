Milan, hiring Spalletti would save Inter over 10 million euros
07 October at 16:00Former Inter manager Luciano Spalletti seems to be the new name suggested as the replacement of struggling Milan coach Marco Giampaolo, according to Milan based newspaper la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com, with Inter set to save money due to his ongoing contract.
Spalletti was dismissed by the Nerazzurri at the end of last season due to the club’s unconvincing performances throughout the season, despite him guiding the club to a second fourth place finish in a row, qualifying them for the Champions League.
However, the Nerazzurri are still paying the 60-year-old Italian as his contract doesn’t expire with them until 2021. If Milan decide to appoint Spalletti, they will save Inter around €15 million, as the former Inter coach will have to mutually terminate his contract with his old club.
The Rossoneri are currently 13th in the league table after a very disappointing start, only gathering nine points from their first seven games.
Apollo Heyes
