Milan hit dead end in Donnarumma contract talks
11 October at 16:00According to what has been reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan have reached a dead end in their negotiations with Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma over a new deal.
The Italian goalkeeper was the subject of interest from Ligue 1 outfit PSG over the summer, who in the end opted to sign Keylor Navas from Real Madrid instead.
Since then, Donnarumma has been engaged in talks with the Rossoneri through his agent, Mino Raiola. However, now that talks have stalled, the possibility for another club to stir up some unrest is on the cards.
