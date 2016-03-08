Milan hope to speed up negotiations surrounding contract renewal of Donnarumma
15 November at 21:00Milan are trying to speed up negotiations surrounding the contract renewal of star goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to a report from Italian media outlet Sky Sports via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the Rossoneri are keen to speed up the ongoing negotiations for a new contract for the 20-year-old Italian shot stopper, whose current agreement expires in June of 2021. This is because the club’s management are keen to avoid speculation and a variety of offers for their young talent next summer, when he’d only have one year remaining. Therefore they would like a new contract to be signed before next summer's transfer window.
Donnarumma last signed a contract renewal with the Milanese side in July of 2017, over two years ago. Despite interest from French giants Paris Saint Germain in the summer (via Calciomercato.com), Milan are keen to retain Donnarumma due to his young age and high level of performances. At only 20 years old Donnarumma has already made 175 first team appearances for the Rossoneri.
Apollo Heyes
