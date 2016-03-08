Milan, how the Rossoneri beat PSG to signing Paquetà

Tuttosport today provided some background to how Milan were able to fend off interest from French champions PSG to land Paquetà in the January transfer window. They claim that PSG sporting director Antero Henrique attempted to negotiate with Flamengo in order to lower the transfer fee and the commission paid to the agent involved in the deal, resulting in the negotiations reaching a deadlock. It was then that Leonardo entered the scene and with his Brazilian connections was able to close the deal quickly and secure the marquee signing.



@EddieSwain_



Eddie Swain