Milan: Ibra not enough, Donnarumma is the true saviour
08 January at 21:45Ibrahimovic is back, Milan is not.
Luckily one person who enver went anywhere, is goalkeerper Donnaraumma, because without his saves in the second half the defeat against Sampdoria would have become a reality (via calciomercato).
Instead it ends 0-0 and after all it is right, because Milan does too little to win, before and after the Swede entered. Ranieri can take a lot of pride, as he deserved the point and possibly even more.
Zlatan, a world class talent and a character unrivalled in the modern game, is 38 years old and is not enough to transform a poorly built team, which has not won at home since 31 October when they defeated the last placed SPAL 1-0.
As expected, in fact, the Swede leaves the bench and the photographers are all around him smiling and already thinking about the moment when he will enter the field. Even with his great optimism, however, Ibra could not imagine seeing Milan so ugly in the first half, despite everyone's efforts.
With no excuses available due to an almost full squad, Pioli has failed to utilize the tools he has to his best form of disposal. Calabria, is preferred to Conti on the right, in line with the Musacchio and captain Romagnoli, and above all Hernandez , who was notably absent in the humiliating 0-5 of Bergamo.
In midfield, Krunic takes preference over Kessie in the usual three-way midfield with Bennacer in the center and Bonaventura is also a precise choice.on the left, while the attacking trio is the usual one with Piatek between Suso and Calhanoglu.
There is little understanding, little chemistry and therefore very little end product.
The real savior of the homeland is Donnarumma,who is needed to avoid the sinking, because only two great saves of the Rossoneri goalkeeper on Gabbiadini deny the advantage to Sampdoria.
With Ibra, Milan pushes more but apart from Gabbiadini's mistake that misses the goal on an empty net, Ibra's header and Leao's conclusions do not scare Audero and the defenders of Sampdoria. And then it is no wonder that it ends 0-0. Because the Ibrahimovic luxury patch is not enough to heal the wounds of a poor Milan, who was poor and poor remains.
Anthony Privetera
