Milan, Ibra: The 5-0 loss that prompted the phone call
27 December at 11:20The night was long, between contracts and agreements being finalized for Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Milan. The Rossoneri machine was set in motion since yesterday afternoon when the Swede gave his definitive go-ahead: optimism returned in recent days after more than a week of perplexity before an agreement (via calciomercato).
Ibra gave his word and with a call to the Rossoneri managers confirmed his yes to the return in a direct way. In full Zlatan style, in short: he immediately kept us from personally transmitting a strong message, the desire to return to Milan to overturn the complicated situation of the club .
At Casa Milan, that contract promised to Raiola and then re-proposed to Ibra itself was set up yesterday evening and night: 6 months of agreement with option on the 2020/2021 season.
Zlatan's go-ahead was welcomed with enthusiasm and relief,and the happy ending has compacted everyone. A devastating 5-0 loss to Atalanta did not strike fear or disbelief in Zlatan, who spoke with Milan directors just after the poor result.
He kept the door open until it opened wide, the most welcome sign for the Rossoneri managers. From there it was understood that the ok was about to arrive despite the collapse with Atalanta. Because from now on it will be Ibra's Milan.
Anthony Privetera
