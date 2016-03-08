Milan, Ibrahimovic likely to give his response next week
27 November at 16:00Free agent Zlatan Ibrahimovic could give his response to AC Milan next week, following their interest in signing the 38-year-old Swedish forward, according to a report from Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how Ibrahimovic is still considering his options for the moment, with multiple clubs around Europe interested in acquiring the former Barcelona and Inter striker. The Swede, who previously spent two seasons with the Rossoneri at the start of this decade, could make a sensational return to his former club in the upcoming January transfer window, when his contract with MLS side LA Galaxy expires.
One club particularly interested in Ibrahimovic is fellow Italian team Bologna (via the Sun), after the club’s coach Sinisa Mihajlovic expressed his interest in him. The duo have a good relationship from their time at Inter together and the Swedish striker’s partner, Helena Seger, is keen to return to Italy.
Apollo Heyes
