Milan, Ibrahimovic's arrival could put Suso's starting position at risk
27 December at 17:00With the imminent arrival of Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, AC Milan forward Suso’s place in the squad is at risk, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how coach Stefano Pioli could decide to play two strikers up front, namely Ibrahimovic and 24-year-old Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek. If the Rossoneri coach does decide this tactical set up, then Suso would no longer find sufficient place in the starting 11, due to his role as a right winger.
The 26-year-old Spaniard has made 15 appearances for the Milanese club so far this season, but has struggled to truly shine, only scoring one goal and providing two assists in this time, despite playing over 1200 minutes. Suso found more success last season under coach Gennaro Gattuso, scoring eight goals and providing nine assists in 41 appearances across all competitions. He is contracted to the Rossoneri until 2022.
