Milan, Ibrahimovic’s move in doubt with new demand of salary increment
05 December at 11:10Veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s proposed move to Italian Serie A giants AC Milan is in some doubt due to the demand of an increase in the financial package from the player.
The Milan-based club have been linked with the 38-year-old for a move in the January transfer window when he will become a free-agent after his contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise Los Angeles (LA) Galaxy will come to an end on December 31.
There were reports in the recent past that Milan’s hierarchy have offered an 18-month contract to the former Sweden international worth of €6 million and that the player is quite pleased with the offer.
However, it is now believed that Ibrahimovic is less satisfied with the offer than he was seven days back and is now demanding a contract worth of €10 million for the 18-month period.
Therefore, the former Manchester United striker is taking his time to evaluate all the offers which is giving the likes of Bologna a serious hope of landing the former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) striker in the near future.
