Milan, Ibrahimovic thanks the rossoneri faithful for his debut
06 January at 22:55AC Milan took on Sampdoria earlier today in the Italian Serie A as the game ended 0-0. This was a big game for the rossoneri as it marked Zlatan Ibrahimovic's second debut for the club. Ibra did not start the game for Milan but he came on in the second half as he replaced Piatek. Even if Milan failed to win and even if Ibrahimovic did not score, his debut was still a positive one. The big Swedish legend was a leader for the rossoneri as his quality showed on the pitch. The rossoneri fans welcomed him home as Zlatan was touched by the support.
A BUILDING BLOCK FOR THE FUTURE - This game gave some indications to coach Pioli as he did not deny that he might consider using Ibrahimovic alongside another forward (likely Piatek) in games to come. The rossoneri have struggled to score goals this season but with Zlatan now on board, things could soon change for them. After the game, Ibrahimovic wanted to thank the rossoneri fans for their support as he posted the following message on social media: 'Thanks AC Milan for everything'. You can view a picture on the matter in our gallery section right now. You can also click here for more football news.
Go to comments