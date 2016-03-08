Milan, Ibrahimovic the gift for the 120 years celebration
01 December at 12:45AC Milan begin to believe seriously and Zlatan Ibrahimovic has never been so close to returning to wear the Rossoneri colors. The offer put on the table by Mino Raiola by the men working on the market of the club is the most advantageous in economic terms on the square and now it will be up to the Swedish striker alone to take the final decision on his future.
There is, however, one more detail revealed by the Corriere della Sera and it concerns the possible date of the announcement of Ibra's great return to Milan.
According to the Milanese newspaper, in fact, Milan dream of being able to announce the purchase and present it to the Rossoneri world on December 15th on the occasion that the Elliott Fund is planning for the club's 120th birthday.
A party (the real anniversary falls the following day) for which many former historians have been invited to San Siro (also called the former president Silvio Berlusconi ) and in which the Elliott Fund, which has endorsed an important investment of 6 million net salary for 18 months, would like to give the Milan fans the attacker who have been dreaming for a long time.
Anthony Privetera
