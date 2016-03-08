Milan, Ibrahimovic: To be the leader he never was

Even at 38, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a dream that caresses everyone.The uncertain future of the big Swede gives hope to Italian fans, especially in the Rossoneri side of Milan.However, the decision must wait until mid-December and Zlatan is known for being and unpredictable phenomenon in constant search for new motivations. Analyzing his career, then, an interesting fact emerges about his past and what his future could be .At Milan, in fact, Ibrahimovic would be the symbol of the team and leader of the locker room.His charisma says it, and so do the numbers. In a team with an average age of 25.7 years, where the senior members are Reina, Biglia and Bonaventura, his presence would be fundamental.Today, Pioli lacks elements of leadership and personality, men capable of taking the team by the hand. Boban and Maldini have also confirmed this - on various occasions. And for Ibra, always looking for new challenges, the Rossoneri would be a decidedly stimulating adventure.If we exclude the last season from the Galaxy, in fact, Ibra was never the most 'senior' footballer on the team : Boschker at the time of Ajax, Ferrara and Pessotto at Juventus, Toldo & a host of others at Inter, Pinto in Barcelona, Inzaghi in the Rossoneri, Alex and Camara in Paris, Carrick in Manchester and Ashley Cole in his first US adventure.Regardless, Ibrahimovic has always been surrounded by experienced players, with whom he shared responsibilities. At Juve he had Buffon, Cannavaro, Nedved and Del Piero; at Inter he was surrounded by Julio Cesar, Cordoba, Materazzi, Samuel, Zanetti, Cambiasso and Stankovic; at Barcelona there was Dani Alves, Puyol, Iniesta, Xavi and Henry.And then again: Nesta, Ambrosini, Gattuso, Seedorf and Inzaghi at Milan; Alex, David Luiz, Thiago Silva and Cavani at Psg, Carrick and Rooney at Manchester United.At Milan, on the other hand, it would be up to him (practically) to lead the Theo Hernandez and the Bennacers, the Paquetas and the Leaos. The advent of football has already begun: one month is left before Ibra's choice .Anthony Privetera