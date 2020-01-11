Milan, Ibrahimovic: 'Together we are even stronger' - watch
11 January at 22:35AC Milan played against Cagliari earlier today as this was a very important game for both sides. In the end, Pioli's team came away with the 0-2 score line thanks to goals from Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Rafael Leao. This was a crucial win for the rossoneri as Ibrahimovic scored in his first start for Milan since signing with them. Ibra posted the following message on social media: 'Someone might be strong but together we are even stronger'. Click here for more news on the matter...
