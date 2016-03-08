Milan, Ibrahimovic: 'We were very sharp today'
11 January at 18:20AC Milan took on Cagliari today in the Italian Serie A as this was a big game for both clubs. This was also Zlatan Ibrahimovic's first start for Milan since signing for the rossoneri a couple of weeks ago. Stefano Pioli had previously said that he wasn't sure if Zlatan could play for the entire 90 minutes but in the end, the big Swede played for the entire game. The rossoneri ended up winning by a 0-2 score line as Ibrahimovic and Rafael Leao scored for Milan. This was a big win for the rossoneri as they climb back up (temporarily) in the top 10 as they also moved closer to Cagliari in the standings. Here is what the Swedish legend had to say on the matter at the end of the game as he spoke to Sky Sport (via Calciomercato.com):
'It was a big game for us and an important win. I felt good out there but I still need to get back into top shape. Celebration? I'll celebrate like a God when I am at San Siro. My mind is in top shape so my body will follow...'.
AC Milan will now play against SPAL next in the Coppa Italia as they will then play against Udinese next week-end in the Italian Serie A. More to come on the matter. You can click here for more general football news.
