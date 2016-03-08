Milan, idea of Caldara, Kjaer loan-swap deal with Atalanta
06 January at 15:00Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are evaluating the possibility of a loan-swap deal with league rivals Atalanta, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
There have been reports in the recent past that Atalanta were keen about bringing the Milan-based outfit’s young centre-back Mattia Caldara to the club in the January transfer window
However, the Rossoneri’s hierarchy were reluctant to let Caldara leave despite him not being able to cement his spot in the starting XI at the club.
However, as per the latest report, Milan’s top-tier management have finally soften their stance on Caldara’s departure and are now evaluating the possibility of completing a swap deal which would see Simon Kjaer coming to San Siro in the near future.
Caldara has not been able play a single game for Milan’s senior team in the ongoing campaign whereas Kjaer has only managed to represent Atalanta in six matches in all competitions.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments