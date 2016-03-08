Milan identify three alternatives if Donnarumma leaves

10 August at 11:45
PSG appear to be accelerating once again for AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. The young Italian shot-stopper has been a vital part of the Rossoneri machine since he first broke into the first team and has truly been synonymous with the club over the past few years.

However, sporting director Leonardo re-joined PSG from Milan this summer and has identified the Italian keeper as the solution to their goalkeeping worries. The Parisien side have already sold Kevin Trapp to Eintracht Frankfurt on a permanent deal; the German having spent last season on loan at the Bundesliga side to great success. Similarly, Gianluigi Buffon left the club at the expiry of his contract to re-sign for his former club Juventus.

PSG have identified Donnarumma as their top target and although there is a confidence amongst the Milan camp that they will be able to keep a hold of their man, the club are lining up potential replacements anyway.

As per the Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri are looking at Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin and Real Madrid keepers Keylor Navas and Andriy Lunin.

