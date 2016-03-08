Milan, important week ahead for Suso’s future at San Siro
15 January at 12:30Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s winger Suso’s future at the club is hanging in the balance and the next week will be going to decide his fate at the San Siro, Calciomercato.com can confirm.
The Spain international has been linked with a move away from the Milan-based club in the ongoing transfer window after having a disappointing campaign on the pitch.
As per the latest development, next seven days will likely going to decide whether Suso will be with Milan after the January 31st transfer window deadline.
