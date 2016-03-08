Milan in contact with Milinkovic-Savic as the race for Champions League hots up

Milan like many other clubs across Europe have been continuing to closely monitor Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. They believe that if they are to achieve their goal this season of qualifying for next season’s Champions League, which after their recent fine form looks very achievable, they will be in pole position to sign the Serbian midfielder. Milinkovic-Savic has been very clear that he sees his future at a club with Champions League football, and with Milan sitting in 3rd position in Serie A, and having not lost a league game since December, they look to be in a strong position to secure qualification to Europe’s elite competition. ​Champions League football will not be only potential stumbling block in signing the Serbian, Lazio owner Claudio Lotito knows he has a prized asset on his hands in the form of SMS, and is likely to demand a massive fee for him. But Milan have received positive feedback from his agents, who have indicated that if they do seal a top four place this season, Milinkovic-Savic would be keen on a move to the Rossoneri.