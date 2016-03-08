With AC Milan now in a financial chaos, the positions of club's managing director Marco Fassone's and that of sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli are in firm scrutiny.It is said that relations between Massimiliano Mirabelli and Marco Fassone have become very strained and that has taken an effect on the club's transfer strategies in the transfer market.With the Elliot Fund now in charge of the club, there is a very high chance that Mirabelli leaves his post, with Cristiano Giuntoli a big favorite to take the post. Fassone could be axed, with Umberto Gandini the favorite to replace him.The strain in the relationship has seen Manuel Locatelli's move to Sassuolo get delayed, despite the neroverdi having struck an agreement of about 11-12 million euros for the midfielder.Milan currently have no money for transfers and they'd have to sell players to sign new ones.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)