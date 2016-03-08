Milan in talks for Fiorentina star; Cutrone to go the other way?

14 June at 14:15
AC Milan are looking to restyle their midfield department for the liking of their new coach Marco Giampaolo. The departures of Bakayoko, Jose Mauri, Bertolacci and Montolivo have reduced the numbers in the middle of the field to the bone and new purchases in terms of quantity as well as quality are thus needed. One of the names targeted is Fiorentina's Jordan Veretout.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the parties are already in talks for a potential move of the Frenchman to the San Siro. The Viola are willing to sell the player and he himself would like to change the air. The Tuscan club values the Frenchman at 25 million euros which is, however, considered too much by Milan.

But there could be another solution to reach the versatile midfielder. Fiorentina's coach Vincenzo Montella really appreciates the qualities of Patrick Cutrone and the young striker could end up in the topics of discussion between the parties. The sale of Cutrone would guarantee a complete capital gain for the Rossoneri and could help them bring a much-desired midfield reinforcement.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Fiorentina
Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.