Milan in talks for Fiorentina star; Cutrone to go the other way?
14 June at 14:15AC Milan are looking to restyle their midfield department for the liking of their new coach Marco Giampaolo. The departures of Bakayoko, Jose Mauri, Bertolacci and Montolivo have reduced the numbers in the middle of the field to the bone and new purchases in terms of quantity as well as quality are thus needed. One of the names targeted is Fiorentina's Jordan Veretout.
According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the parties are already in talks for a potential move of the Frenchman to the San Siro. The Viola are willing to sell the player and he himself would like to change the air. The Tuscan club values the Frenchman at 25 million euros which is, however, considered too much by Milan.
But there could be another solution to reach the versatile midfielder. Fiorentina's coach Vincenzo Montella really appreciates the qualities of Patrick Cutrone and the young striker could end up in the topics of discussion between the parties. The sale of Cutrone would guarantee a complete capital gain for the Rossoneri and could help them bring a much-desired midfield reinforcement.
