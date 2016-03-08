Milan insist for Nice winger Saint-Maximin amid Arsenal rumours

24 May at 21:15
AC Milan have been linked heavily with Nice's French winger Allan Saint-Maximin. The interest first started appearing in the press in January, with it thought that the Rossoneri enquired to Patrick Vieira's Nice side about the availability of Saint-Maximin but were told to come back at the end of the season. 

As has been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan are still keen on signing Saint-Maximin and will likely try to sign the Frenchman in the summer. However, Milan may face competition from Premier League giants Arsenal, who have also expressed an interest in the winger.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.