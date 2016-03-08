Milan insist for Nice winger Saint-Maximin amid Arsenal rumours
24 May at 21:15AC Milan have been linked heavily with Nice's French winger Allan Saint-Maximin. The interest first started appearing in the press in January, with it thought that the Rossoneri enquired to Patrick Vieira's Nice side about the availability of Saint-Maximin but were told to come back at the end of the season.
As has been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan are still keen on signing Saint-Maximin and will likely try to sign the Frenchman in the summer. However, Milan may face competition from Premier League giants Arsenal, who have also expressed an interest in the winger.
