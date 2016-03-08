Milan-Inter: Expected line-ups
21 September at 10:30Today is the day. The Derby della Madonnina returns and the wait is finally over. San Siro is swept with derby fever and all eyes will be on the stadium for the match this evening.
In terms of team news, AC Milan will likely have a few changes in personnel. With full-back Davide Calabria suspended after the match against Hellas Verona in which he received a red card, confirmations have come that Andrea Conti will play at full-back. Meanwhile, Ricardo Rodriguez will once again start over Theo Hernandez at left-back, Lucas Biglia will be preferred to Ismael Bennacer and Ante Rebic has earned his place to start ahead of Lucas Paqueta in the front three alongside Suso and Krzysztof Piatek.
Conte, meanwhile, will start Diego Godin in the centre of defence, Vecino ahead of Nicolo Barella in midfield, Antonio Candreva will start on the wing instead of summer signing Valentino Lazaro and Matteo Politano will start alongside Romelu Lukaku up front.
Milan (4-3-1-2): Donnarumma; Conti, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessié, Biglia, Calhanoglu; Suso; Rebic, Piatek
Inter Milan (3-5-2): Handanovic; Godin, de Vrij, Skriniar; Candreva, Vecino, Brozovic, Sensi, Asamoah; Politano, Lukaku
