Milan-Inter, Gattuso and Spalletti both agree: 'Credit to the nerazzurri...'

Luciano Spalletti spoke to Sky Sport after the Milan-Inter game, here is what he had to say: 'Well we had to work on our approach after a few bad performances and I saw a lot of improvement tonight. Icardi? I have to say well done to Lautaro and Perisic as well as all of the other players as well, we played great. Thank you to the fans as well as this was a special night. Milan? I think that Milan put in a great performance and Gattuso should be proud of his players. The city of Milano deserved a game like this and both teams performed...'.



AC Milan coach Rino Gattuso then added to Sky Sport: 'We weren't able to play like we wanted in the first half, credit has to go to Inter. After going down 0-2 I really liked our response. Inter are a very good and physical side, I was happy with our game especially the second half. We created some good chances and we almost equalized the game late on. Kessie-Biglia? This hurts more so than the defeat. I can't accept this since I am the one who has to take care of the discipline in the locker-room. I will have my say on the matter soon...'. More to come...