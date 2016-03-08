Milan-Inter, here are the rossoneri call-ups as Calabria is absent
20 September at 19:45AC Milan are set to take on Inter Milan in a big derby game for both sides. You can view the rossoneri call-ups bellow as Calabria will miss this game:
Keepers: Donnarumma A., Donnarumma G., Reina.
Defenders: Conti, Duarte, Gabbia, Hernández, Musacchio, Rodríguez, Romagnoli. Midfielders: Bennacer, Biglia, Bonaventura, Çalhanoğlu, Kessié, Krunić, Paquetá. Strikers: Borini, Castillejo, Leão, Piątek, Rebić, Suso.
