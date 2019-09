"I hope to play next week. Giampaolo is a great manager, with him I will be able to achieve fantastic things. The derby? I'm sure that we will take home the win," he told SportMediaset.

Theo Hernandez is ready to return to the pitch for AC Milan. The French left-back will fight for a spot in the starting eleven against Hellas Verona next week, getting a taste of Serie A football before the derby in two weeks.