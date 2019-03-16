Milan-Inter, Suso: 'This derby is another story...'

16 March at 15:30
The Milan derby is close now and social media is full of reaction and anticipation of the clash; which usually holds a lot of gravitas but, on this occasion, is worth double in terms of both bragging rights and points for the table; the clubs just a position away from one another.

Posting on Instagram, AC Milan's Spanish forward Suso posted a picture with the following caption: "​Looks, emotions, disappointments, goals, assists, comebacks, victories and defeats. But the derby, this derby, is a whole other story. Yesterday, today, tomorrow and always #forzaMilan. "Come on, fight, you will win.""
 


For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.