Milan-Inter, Suso: 'This derby is another story...'
16 March at 15:30The Milan derby is close now and social media is full of reaction and anticipation of the clash; which usually holds a lot of gravitas but, on this occasion, is worth double in terms of both bragging rights and points for the table; the clubs just a position away from one another.
Posting on Instagram, AC Milan's Spanish forward Suso posted a picture with the following caption: "Looks, emotions, disappointments, goals, assists, comebacks, victories and defeats. But the derby, this derby, is a whole other story. Yesterday, today, tomorrow and always #forzaMilan. "Come on, fight, you will win.""
