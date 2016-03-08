Milan, interest from Manchester City in three key Serie A defenders
05 September at 23:00English champions Manchester City are looking in Serie A for future acquisitions. As reported in England via Calciomercato.com, the Sky Blues are interested in Milan captain 24-year-old defender Alessio Romagnoli, 24-year-old Inter defender Milan Škriniar and Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly. Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola wants a central defender to strengthen the squad and fight for the Champions League, with one of those three being his most wanted players. All three defenders are critical players for their respective clubs.
Apollo Heyes
