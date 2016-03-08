Milan, interest in 17-year-old Swiss defender but no deal until next summer
23 December at 16:20AC Milan are incredibly keen on 17-year-old Swiss defender Becir Omeragic, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Rossoneri appreciate the defensive qualities of the FC Zurich centre back and think he may be a good investment for the future. He is contracted to the Swiss club until 2021. However, the operation is likely to be postponed until next summer, to allow the Rossoneri to focus more on more pressing transfers in the upcoming January transfer window.
So far this season Omeragic has made 11 appearances across all competitions for Zurich, being consistently deployed despite his young age. The Rossoneri are in a difficult financial situation at the minute, so investing in younger players seems to make more sense for the club, rather than looking for big money signings.
AC Milan are currently 11th in the league after 17 games, recently being dispatched emphatically 5-0 by Atalanta.
Apollo Heyes
