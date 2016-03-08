Milan, interest in Chelsea’s Christensen after failing to sign Barca’s Todibo
08 January at 09:40Italian Serie A giants AC Milan have now turned their attention towards English Premier League outfit Chelsea’s out-of-favour defender Andreas Christensen, as per Sky Sports cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Milan-based club have been in the market to sign a player in order to bolster their defensive unit for the rest of the campaign and have been linked heavily with Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona’s young centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo.
However, the recent reports suggested that the French U21 international is unlikely to come to San Siro as he is not looking to leave the Catalan-based club permanently.
As per the latest report, following disappointment after failing to sign their prime target, Milan’s hierarchy have now turned their attention towards Chelsea’s Christensen.
The 23-year-old—who has been with the Blues since the summer of 2017—has not been able to cement his spot in the starting XI since the arrival of manager Frank Lampard despite injuries in the defensive unit.
