Milan, interest in Kessie from England and Germany
25 September at 23:45Milan midfielder Franck Kessie faces an uncertain future, with interest from the Premier League and Bundesliga in the 22-year-old Ivorian, according to Calciomercato.com.
Contracted to the Rossoneri until 2022, the midfielder has attracted interest from Wolves in England and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in Germany, although the player is a core part of coach Marco Giampaolo’s project with the Rossoneri.
Offers for Kessie may arrive in the upcoming January transfer window, although Milan will certainly not let the midfielder leave for cheap.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments