Milan, interest in PSV right-back as potential Conti replacement
30 October at 11:30Milan are following PSV’s 23-year-old Dutch right-back Danzel Dumfries, according to a report from today’s paper edition of the Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com.
Dumfries, who is contracted to PSV until 2023, has featured in every game for the Dutch side so far this season, making 21 appearances for a total of 1845 minutes since the start of their season campaign. Valued at around €15 million, the Rossoneri may be looking to replace current right-back Andrea Conti.
Apollo Heyes
