Milan, interest in three midfielders ahead of January transfer window
27 December at 17:40AC Milan are interested in three different midfielders ahead of the upcoming January transfer window, with the Rossoneri looking to strengthen their midfield, according to a report from Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Milanese club are interested in 27-year-old Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny, Celta Vigo’s 25-year-old Slovakian Stanislav Lobotka and Genk’s 21-year-old Norweigan midfielder Sander Berge. The Rossoneri understand that they need to strengthen their squad if they are to improve on their 11th place in the league in the second half of the season.
Apollo Heyes
