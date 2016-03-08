Milan, interest in two young talents to replace outgoing Rodriguez: the details
16 January at 17:20AC Milan are looking for a replacement for the outgoing left back Ricardo Rodriguez, with two names in particular being followed by the Rossoneri, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Rossoneri appreciate that 22-year-old Theo Hernandez will be the usual starter on the left side, but the club want to sign a young and talented player to fill in as backup in the role. The first name that has been highlighted is 22-year-old American left back Antonee Robinson. The player, who is contracted to English second tier side Wigan until 2022, is a product of Everton’s youth set up but never made a Premier League appearance. This season he has made 28 appearances across all competitions for Wigan.
The other player that Milan are following is 17-year-old Scottish left back Aaron Hickey, the report continues. The teenager, who is contracted to Scottish side Hearts until 2021, has impressed massively in the left back role so far this season, making 24 appearances across all competitions and being the club’s main left back, despite his young age.
Apollo Heyes
