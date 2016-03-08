Milan, interest remains in Arsenal midfielder
08 November at 17:15AC Milan haven’t given up their interest in 23-year-old Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreria, according to a report from Spanish media outlet fichajes.com via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the Rossoneri are still keen on signing Torreria as they look to strengthen their midfield and improve their league position after an incredibly poor start. The 23-year-old midfielder joined Premier League side Arsenal in the summer of 2018 from Italian side Sampdoria, and impressed fans instantly with his strong performances in England.
Last season Torreria made 50 appearances across all competitions for the North London side, scoring two goals and providing five assists in the process. However, Arsenal’s internal issues may see the midfielder look for a new home, especially considering his more limited playing time this season.
The Uruguayan midfielder has only started three league games for the Gunners since the start of the season, and has yet to play a full 90 minutes in the Premier League.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments