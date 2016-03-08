Milan, interested in Bayern Munich defender
22 October at 19:30Milan are interested in a defender from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, according to a report from the German press via Calciomercato.com.
The Rossoneri are following 19-year-old defender Lars Lukas Mai. The teenager is captain of Bayern’s Under 19 squad, appearing in every game for them in the league so far this season. His contract expires with the German side in 2022, but the Rossoneri may be keen to take a chance on the young defender before he breaks into the club’s first team.
However, Milan aren’t the only side following the progress of the same. Bayern rivals Borussia Dortmund are also interested in Mai, meaning the Rossoneri will need to fight if they are to secure his signature in January.
Mai has only made two first team appearances for Bayern so far, leaving the door open for the Rossoneri to secure him for a low fee, although they will be taking a risk on the player.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments