Milan, interested in Depay as Correa alternative

30 August at 17:00
According to Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com, Milan are still interested in Memphis Depay as an alternative to Angel Correa. The 25-year-old Dutch forward has been with Lyon since 2017, having scored 37 goals in 91 league games for the Ligue 1 side, with a contract expiring in 2021. Depay regained his form after a disastrous two season spell in the Premier League with Manchester United, scoring only two goals in 33 league appearances, and Milan will have to work quickly if they are to finalise a deal before the closure of the transfer window on Monday.
 
The Rossoneri have spent much of the summer chasing Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa, but a deal doesn’t seem close considering the long negotiations that have taken place between the Spanish side and the management from the Milanese club. The 24-year-old has spent the last five years with Atletico and isn’t keen to leave the Spanish capital.

For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.