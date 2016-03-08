Milan, interested in Depay as Correa alternative
30 August at 17:00According to Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com, Milan are still interested in Memphis Depay as an alternative to Angel Correa. The 25-year-old Dutch forward has been with Lyon since 2017, having scored 37 goals in 91 league games for the Ligue 1 side, with a contract expiring in 2021. Depay regained his form after a disastrous two season spell in the Premier League with Manchester United, scoring only two goals in 33 league appearances, and Milan will have to work quickly if they are to finalise a deal before the closure of the transfer window on Monday.
The Rossoneri have spent much of the summer chasing Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa, but a deal doesn’t seem close considering the long negotiations that have taken place between the Spanish side and the management from the Milanese club. The 24-year-old has spent the last five years with Atletico and isn’t keen to leave the Spanish capital.
Apollo Heyes
