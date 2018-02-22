Milan interested in Immobile and ex-Aston Villa player
21 May at 17:00AC Milan are already preparing a plan for the next season their sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli is ready to allow Andre Silva leave and replace him with Ciro Immobile.
The player who has scored 41 goals in 47 matches for Lazio in the season that ended in a target for Mirabelli and Milan. The Rossoneri had some resistance from Lazio president Claudio Lotito in the last summer.
Mirabelli has a very good relationship with the agent of the player, Alessandro Moggi. If Immobile decides to leave Rome, Milan would be interested in signing him. He is not the only player considered by Mirabelli and Milan.
Another report from Sky, French midfielder Jordan Veretout who players for Fiorentina is also wanted by Milan in the summer transfer window. The former Aston Villa and Nantes player really likes Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso and wants to play under him next season. Veretout has a price tag of 15 million euros.
