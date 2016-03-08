Milan interested in Juve’s Mandzukic: report

19 August at 13:19
Italian Serie A club AC Milan are interested in signing Juventus veteran striker Mario Mandzukic, according to Rai Sport.

The Croatia international has been linked with a move away from Turin in the ongoing transfer window and has attracted interest from German giants Bayern Munich and French club AS Monaco.

But as per the new development, Milan — who are in the market to sign a backup for striker Krzysztof Piatek — have identified the former Atletico Madrid player as a perfect fit.

However, it is believed that the deal between Juve and Milan will be difficult especially after difficulties faced in Gonzalo Higuain’s deal last season.
 

