Milan interested in Lille’s Araujo

01 October at 14:30
Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are interested in signing Ligue 1 outfit Lille’s striker Luiz Araujo, according to reports in the French media.

The Milan-based club are on the hunt for a striker and was linked with Atletico
Madrid’s Angel Correa throughout the summer, but the deal could not materialise.

As per the latest report, the Rossoneri have identified Lille’s highly-rated striker Araujo as a perfect fit and can make a move in January.

If the deal materialised, Araujo will become the second player after Rafael Leao to join the Milan-based outfit in the space of six months.

