Milan interested in Lille’s Araujo

Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are interested in signing Ligue 1 outfit Lille’s striker Luiz Araujo, according to reports in the French media The Milan-based club are on the hunt for a striker and was linked with AtleticoMadrid’s Angel Correa throughout the summer, but the deal could not materialise.As per the latest report, the Rossoneri have identified Lille’s highly-rated striker Araujo as a perfect fit and can make a move in January.If the deal materialised, Araujo will become the second player after Rafael Leao to join the Milan-based outfit in the space of six months.