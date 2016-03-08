Milan interested in Lille’s Araujo
01 October at 14:30Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are interested in signing Ligue 1 outfit Lille’s striker Luiz Araujo, according to reports in the French media.
The Milan-based club are on the hunt for a striker and was linked with Atletico
Madrid’s Angel Correa throughout the summer, but the deal could not materialise.
As per the latest report, the Rossoneri have identified Lille’s highly-rated striker Araujo as a perfect fit and can make a move in January.
If the deal materialised, Araujo will become the second player after Rafael Leao to join the Milan-based outfit in the space of six months.
