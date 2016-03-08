Milan interested in Real’s Jovic
28 November at 12:20Italian Serie A outfit AC Milan are interested in signing Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid’s out-of-favour striker Luka Jovic in the January transfer window, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Serbia international is currently struggling to adjust to life in the La Liga after moving from German club Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer for a reported transfer fee of €60 million.
Therefore, as per the latest report, Milan’s hierarchy are interested in signing the 21-year-old in the upcoming transfer window on loan as they are looking to bolster the attacking unit for the rest of the season.
The report further stated that top management at Milan are hoping that their Real’s counterparts will let the young striker leave the club on a loan deal in order to get more minutes under his belt.
In the ongoing season, Jovic has represented his new club in just 11 matches in all competition where he has scored a single goal for the 13-time European champions.
