Milan, Jacobelli: 'It's too bad for Gattuso but Giampaolo is a great choice'

Xavier Jacobelli spoke to Milannews.it on the rossoneri, here is what he had to say on the matter:



'San Siro? Well the fact that Milan and Inter presented their project is an important step. It's a very long process but the first step was taken. Let's see how it goes. Marco Giampaolo? Well I feel very bad for Rino Gattuso. I find that he did a terrific work with what was given to him. He is a great man and I hope that he comes back even stronger. Having said this, I feel that with Giampaolo, Milan made a great choice. He is one of the best Italian coaches out there and he has a lot of experience. Maldini and Boban have a lot of faith in him and I surely understand why. Donnarumma? Well now Milan don't have the need to sell him but if a huge offers arrive, who knows. Veretout? Let's see, I know that Milan like him a lot. Maldini and Boban? They are two great choices, they are part of Milan'. More to come...