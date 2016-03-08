Milan, Jacobelli: 'It's too bad for Gattuso but Giampaolo is a great choice'

10 July at 19:57
Xavier Jacobelli spoke to Milannews.it on the rossoneri, here is what he had to say on the matter: 

'San Siro? Well the fact that Milan and Inter presented their project is an important step. It's a very long process but the first step was taken. Let's see how it goes. Marco Giampaolo? Well I feel very bad for Rino Gattuso. I find that he did a terrific work with what was given to him. He is a great man and I hope that he comes back even stronger. Having said this, I feel that with Giampaolo, Milan made a great choice. He is one of the best Italian coaches out there and he has a lot of experience. Maldini and Boban have a lot of faith in him and I surely understand why. Donnarumma? Well now Milan don't have the need to sell him but if a huge offers arrive, who knows. Veretout? Let's see, I know that Milan like him a lot. Maldini and Boban? They are two great choices, they are part of Milan'. More to come...

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.